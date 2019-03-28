Moody’s Co. (MCO) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Moody’s by 17,777.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,468,752 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,617,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,012,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,254,000 after purchasing an additional 999,278 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $88,038,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after purchasing an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $177.84 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

