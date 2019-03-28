Model N Inc (MODN) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Model N by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Model N by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Model N by 10.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.59. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 7,725 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $131,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,914 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,571.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,954.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,276 shares of company stock worth $599,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Model N Inc (MODN) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/model-n-inc-modn-shares-bought-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.