MML Investors Services LLC Has $47.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

