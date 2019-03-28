Mitek Systems (MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MITK opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $127,081.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,052.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 29,550 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $328,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,050.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $6,106,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 429.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,175,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 953,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

