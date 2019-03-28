Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) Receives GBX 288.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.76).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

LON MAB traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 269.60 ($3.52). 244,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

