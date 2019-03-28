Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Given $74.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Minerals Technologies’ rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $74.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE MTX opened at $58.17 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,613,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.