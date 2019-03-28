Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Extra Space Storage worth $50,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,166,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,335,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,158,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 571,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,515. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $1,537,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,612 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $87,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,754 shares of company stock worth $12,226,912. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

