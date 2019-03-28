Millennium Management LLC Has $53.09 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1,917.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $53,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 219,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,218. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 26.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,266,000. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

