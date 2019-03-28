Milacron (MCRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.34

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 8863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $803.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $42,384.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Milacron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Milacron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after acquiring an additional 183,531 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Milacron by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,968,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,621,000 after acquiring an additional 471,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Milacron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,964,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 287,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Milacron by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,308 shares in the last quarter.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

