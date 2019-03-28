Michael Tang Sells 6,728 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Stock

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $541,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,667. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,642,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 111,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

