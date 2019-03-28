Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Nike were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 85,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nike by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

