Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,265,000 after purchasing an additional 740,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,447,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,081,000 after purchasing an additional 862,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CF Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,531,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,154,000 after purchasing an additional 401,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF opened at $40.20 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

