MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $8,097,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

