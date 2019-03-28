MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Chemours Co (CC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Chemours by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Chemours Co has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In related news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 13,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $522,895.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $386,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,730 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Chemours Co (CC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-2-94-million-position-in-chemours-co-cc.html.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.