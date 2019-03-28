Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) CAO Acquires $28,118.34 in Stock

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CAO Amit N. Patel bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 296,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,889. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) CAO Acquires $28,118.34 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/methode-electronics-inc-mei-cao-acquires-28118-34-in-stock.html.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.