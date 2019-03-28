Meritor Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Meritor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTOR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Meritor stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $812,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 34,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $729,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

