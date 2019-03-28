Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.65 ($117.03).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK opened at €101.40 ($117.91) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.