Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.47

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.47 and last traded at $82.88, with a volume of 298209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $15,864,081.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

