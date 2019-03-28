Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post sales of $34.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $34.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $143.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.30 million to $144.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.43 million, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $154.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBWM. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 22,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,818. The stock has a market cap of $531.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, Director Edward B. Grant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $68,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $653,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

