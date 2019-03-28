Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded up $9.53 on Thursday, hitting $494.47. 126,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,381. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $514.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

