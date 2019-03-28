Melrose Bancorp (MELR) vs. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Financial Analysis

Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp 15.40% 3.97% 0.56% Fifth Third Bancorp 27.32% 12.34% 1.28%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Melrose Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melrose Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 11 7 0 2.39

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.36, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Melrose Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Melrose Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Melrose Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 3.98 $1.77 million N/A N/A Fifth Third Bancorp $7.97 billion 2.03 $2.19 billion $2.54 9.82

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Melrose Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking services; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It serves individuals, families, and businesses through a full-service banking office in Melrose, Massachusetts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Melrose, Massachusetts.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

