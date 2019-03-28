MediShares Price Tops $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $288,490.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00412076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.01589451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00229046 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,640,901 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.