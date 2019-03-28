Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $533,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amgen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.63.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $186.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

