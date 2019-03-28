MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Results are not directly comparable to our estimates given the adoption of new accounting standards, however, organic sales growth was better than expected, gross margins were flat y/y and EBIT was generally in line. Expectations were high and although 1Q was solid, quality was not high enough, in our view.””

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

NYSE MKC opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,038,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

