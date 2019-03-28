MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.17-5.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.462989-5.571167 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.17-5.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of MKC opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

