Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research report released on Monday. Maxim Group currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Onconova announced that it has surpassed the 75% enrollment mark in its pivotal Phase 3 INSPIRE study evaluating rigosertib (RAS mimetic, intravenous) in 2L high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS). Completion of enrollment (N=360) is expected in 2H19. INSPIRE has an overall survival endpoint, requiring 288 events (patient deaths) to complete the study. Given that >70% of patients enrolled have very high risk MDS, where the life expectancy is ~4 months on average, it is possible that 288 events could be reached before enrollment completion, in our view. Onconova’s pipeline is also making progress, including the oral rigosertib for 1L MDA, rigosertib in lung cancer, rasopathies and the CDK.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $3.43 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.24. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,610.44% and a negative return on equity of 965.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Onconova Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.