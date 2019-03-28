MAV Beauty Brands Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$9.20 on Wednesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$7.87 and a 52 week high of C$14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.