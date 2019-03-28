Match Group (MTCH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $53.86 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group to $64.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. Match Group has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.38 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $659,097.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,308.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,290,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,705 shares of company stock worth $19,966,091 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,309,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after buying an additional 488,384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,675,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,006,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.