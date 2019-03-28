Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,416 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 67,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $187.51 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

