Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

NYSE MMC opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

In related news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $1,015,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $270,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

