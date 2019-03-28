Mark Chellew Buys 29,000 Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (CWY) Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) insider Mark Chellew purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,190.00 ($43,397.16).

Shares of CWY traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$2.21 ($1.57). 5,962,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08. Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.41 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of A$2.33 ($1.65).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

