Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,220,832,000 after buying an additional 14,619,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,157. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

