Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $758.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $13,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 295,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 277,218 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 278,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 261,253 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

