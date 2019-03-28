Mallcoin (MLC) Price Hits $0.0036

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mallcoin has a total market cap of $640,117.00 and $19,502.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00413960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.01597321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00228998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001238 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com . Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.