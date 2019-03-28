Maggie (MAG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,439.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Maggie token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, BigONE and OKEx. Maggie has a total market cap of $0.00 and $285,439.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maggie has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maggie alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.02329889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013109 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000476 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006627 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001938 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Maggie Token Profile

MAG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip . Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io

Buying and Selling Maggie

Maggie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maggie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maggie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.