Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,632,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $360,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.61. 35,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657,219. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

