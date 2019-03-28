Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,668 Shares of Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $46,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,156,248.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,391,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,725.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,803 shares of company stock worth $15,941,613 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,701. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

