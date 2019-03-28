Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.28% of ALLETE worth $50,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ALLETE by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ALLETE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $322,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,707.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,851. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Williams Capital cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in ALLETE Inc (ALE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/macquarie-group-ltd-raises-position-in-allete-inc-ale.html.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.