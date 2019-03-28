Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 13,054 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $51,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,314. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

