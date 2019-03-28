Mackinac Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

