Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $36,637,841.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

