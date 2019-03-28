Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,272,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5,491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 296,908 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,728,000 after purchasing an additional 653,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.25 to $18.26 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

ARNC stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,943,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Arconic Inc (ARNC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/mackay-shields-llc-reduces-position-in-arconic-inc-arnc.html.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.