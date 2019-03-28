Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stock

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $397,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $33,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $590,713 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $155.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.75 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 37.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

