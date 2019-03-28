Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Loxo Oncology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Loxo Oncology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loxo Oncology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Loxo Oncology by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,909,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loxo Oncology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $234.66 on Thursday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $234.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOXO. BidaskClub downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. William Blair cut Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann cut Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Ifs Securities cut Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.58.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

