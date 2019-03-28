M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,776 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

