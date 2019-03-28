M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,178,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 532,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,416,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 323,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,231 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/m-holdings-securities-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-invesco-sp-midcap-low-volatility-etf-xmlv.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.1399 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.