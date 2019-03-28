M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,178,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 532,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,416,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 323,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,231 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $49.95.
