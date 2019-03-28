M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,799. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $175.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.03.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

