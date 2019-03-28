M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 9,021 Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.
Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.55.
