LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 27,116 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,337,000 after purchasing an additional 558,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,133,000 after purchasing an additional 230,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,952 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

