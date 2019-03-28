LPL Financial LLC Has $405,000 Position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

LEAD opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

